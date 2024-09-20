News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Monrovia Car Show Saturday, Oct. 19
The 33rd Annual Monrovia Car Show takes place Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Myrtle Avenue. Classic cars and hot rods will line the streets of Old Town, accompanied by music from Jukebox Memories.
- Brad Haugaard
