Monrovia Police: Man Arrested in Suspected Murder Attempt; Child Left in Hot Car, Dad Arrested; Nail Scammer Swipes Wallet; Tire Slasher Escapes; Shoplifter Arrested; Much Intoxication; Etc.

Attempt Commercial Burglary
August 29 at 5:08 a.m., a passerby in the 200 block of Foothill called to report a broken window to a business. Officers arrived and a window was damaged. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 10:06 p.m. an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Duarte when he saw a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. A computer search revealed the driver had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
August 29 at 11:52 p.m. a resident in the 300 block of Linwood reported that she saw a man hiding under a car in the street and she believed he was holding a knife. Officers arrived and discovered two vehicles had their tires flattened. The suspect was gone when officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 30 at 1:09 a.m. a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported male subject urinating on a tree. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed the subject had outstanding warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
August 30 at 7:51 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a security guard in a parking lot in the 300 block of W. Huntington. The security guard reported a male subject walking by shoplifted from a business. The officer made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was still in possession of the stolen items. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 2:15 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Evergreen saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop. The officer made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 8:44 a.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Pomona officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot. A computer check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen in Northern California. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
August 31 at 1:05 p.m., an employee from a retail store in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a male subject stole merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Intoxication / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 6:04 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a subject outside appeared to be intoxicated. Officers arrived, made contact with the subject and determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail.
Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 6:44 p.m., a passerby reported an intoxicated person near a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Attempt Murder – Suspect Arrested
September 1 at 1:30 a.m., an altercation involving a stabbing was reported behind a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located the victim who was suffering from a laceration. The suspect was located and arrested and taken into custody. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 2:07 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Cherry called and reported a child unattended inside a vehicle in very hot weather. Officers and MFD responded and the child was removed from the vehicle. The father was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 3 at 9:20 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject throwing items at passing vehicles. Officers responded and detained the subject. A computer search revealed the subject was on probation. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
September 3 at 3:07 p.m., a subject wanted for assault with a deadly weapon came into the station to turn himself in. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
September 3 at 6:43 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a hit and run traffic collision. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
September 3 at 7:39 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report her wallet stolen. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who reported a male subject told her that there were nails behind her vehicle. When she stepped out of her car to pick up the nails, her wallet was stolen. Her cards were used in various location. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
September 3 at 10:47 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Colorado called to advise that someone threw a rock at his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
September 4 at 12:54 p.m., a non-injury traffic collision between two vehicles was reported in the area of California and Colorado.
Injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision
September 4 at 2:21 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Duarte. Officers arrived and determined a vehicle traveling west on Duarte failed to stop for flashing lights and slightly hit a vehicle which caused that vehicle to collide into four other vehicles. The vehicle that failed to stop fled the area. Two of the involved parties were taken to the hospital for injuries.
Vandalism
September 4 at 7:00 p.m., an officer responded to a parking lot in the 900 block of W. Huntington regarding a vandalism report. The reporting party stated someone scratched his vehicle while parked in the parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
September 4 at 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a domestic violence investigation. A male and female subject, who are in a dating relationship, were involved in a verbal altercation, when the male subject threw a heavy water container at his girlfriend, striking her on the head, causing injuries. The male subject fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision
September 4 at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Bonita regarding a collision where the driver was possibly intoxicated. Officers located the driver, who displayed objective signs and symptoms of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
