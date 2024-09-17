Snugly Moto-Moto Takes Recovery From Tumor Operation In Stride

Five-year-old husky Moto-Moto came to us in rough shape. He had a large tumor on his right hind leg that was causing him difficulty.
Thankfully, the shelter's veterinary staff successfully removed the tumor and felt he has a good prognosis. He was fitted with a special boot to prevent him from dragging his foot that he will probably have to wear indefinitely.
Despite this adversity, Moto has been taking everything in stride. He is an excellent patient, mainly because he sees every opportunity he has with anyone he meets as a chance to get some snuggling. He is like a big, fluffy teddy bear as he makes his way from person to person, soaking in all the attention.
Moto was recently staying with one of the Pasadena Humane foster families, and they rave about him. They say he seems to like other dogs and loves all the people he’s met, even kids. He can be a picky eater, but he has lots of favorite snacks, and he’s a big fan of squeaky toys.
This sweet boy is just waiting for his forever snuggle-buddy. If you are looking for an affectionate, mellow dude, come meet Moto!
Because of Moto’s age, he is eligible for the Seniors for Seniors program. His adoption fee is waived for any adopter over 60.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
