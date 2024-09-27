News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Upgrades Rotary Park, Reopens Nov. 16


Monrovia is upgrading Rotary Park with new playground equipment centered around a tree house and featuring the Global Motion spinning structure. The park will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m.

- Brad Haugaard

