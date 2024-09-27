News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X/Twitter
/
RSS
Monrovia Upgrades Rotary Park, Reopens Nov. 16
Monrovia is upgrading Rotary Park with new playground equipment centered around a tree house and featuring the Global Motion spinning structure. The park will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
9/27/2024
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment