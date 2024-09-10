Lobo -The Tail-Waggingest, Fun Lovingest Dog Around

Meet Lobo, one of the wiggliest dogs around! This sweet guy with the always-wagging tail makes fast friends with everyone he meets!
Lobo is about 1 ½ years old, and full of energy and fun. He loves running around the yard and playing, but he finds time for snuggling as well.
Lobo is quite a character - he has so much fun playing with his toys that he usually draws a crowd of onlookers. He runs full speed after any toy thrown his way, then grabs it, rolls onto his back and holds the toy in his front paws to give it a good chew. Then he throws it into the air and runs after it again. No one has more fun than Lobo!
As happy as he is with meeting new people friends, Lobo also seems to like doggy friends, too. He loves meeting new dogs at the shelter, so he would probably do well with a dog companion. Lobo is sure to bring a ton of love and a lot of laughter to his forever home - maybe it’s yours?
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
