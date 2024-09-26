Monrovia Police: Car Windows Smashed; Car Theft Suspect Arrested; Peeing In Public; Vehicle vs. Electric Bike; Porch Package Theft; Etc.

Arson – Update
September 19 at 10:06 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Colorado reported finding a body in the garage of a residence where a fire had occurred. Officers and MFD responded and secured the scene. LA County Coroner's personnel also responded. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 11:35 p.m., an officer patrolling the 800 block of S. Myrtle saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation determined she was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Prowling
September 20 at 2:13 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Wildrose reported a male subject looking around his backyard. Officers responded and saw a subject matching the description. When the suspect saw the officers he fled on foot. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 20 at 4:23 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of Monterey reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Felony Evading – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 7:00 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Huntington saw an illegal motorcycle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the motorcycle fled. A short pursuit ensued and when the pursuit came to a stop, the subject was apprehended. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
September 20 at 8:30 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 300 block of Park Rose. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
September 20 at 8:32 p.m., a parent in the 800 block of W. Colorado reported her daughter missing. Officers searched the area for the teen, but she was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
September 20 at 9:16 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of S. Primrose reported a vehicle crashed into a parked car. Officers responded and located the driver who displayed symptoms of intoxication. The driver suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
September 21 at 2:16 a.m., officers were conducting a DUI investigation in the 100 block of E. Olive when two heavily intoxicated subjects approached the officers and attempted to disrupt the investigation. Both subjects were so intoxicated they were unable to care for themselves. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Child Abduction – Suspect Arrested
September 21 at 4:03 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 100 block of E. Central. The investigation revealed that a child was taken by a relative who does not have legal custody and was under the influence. The child was recovered and located with the help of Covina PD. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
September 22 at 7:38 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of S. Canyon called to report one of her vehicle windows were shattered while parked on the street. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
September 22 at 7:54 a.m., a store in the 900 block of W. Foothill called to report that an unknown male subject entered the store and shoplifted the day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
September 22 at 10:09 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of S. Monterey called to report that her unlocked vehicle was ransacked overnight and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Unlicensed Driver
September 22 at 7:03 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Walnut and California saw a driver commit a traffic violation. The vehicle was pulled over and the officer discovered the 15 year old male driver did not have a license. The driver was cited and the vehicle was stored.
Vandalism
September 23 at 9:20 a.m., in the 200 block of E. Atara, the victim called to report her front right window was shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspects Arrested
September 23 at 9:58 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Huntington and Mountain. The vehicle was located in a parking lot with two female occupants inside. One of the subjects was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. They were both arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Located
September 23 at 10:53 a.m., a missing juvenile was reported located. She was removed from the missing persons system and her parents were notified.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 4:45 p.m., an agency requested assistance with a stolen vehicle in the area of Foothill and Ivy. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop and the driver was contacted. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
September 23 at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a theft. Three subjects fled the store with merchandise without paying. Officers’ arrived, but the subjects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 10:08 p.m., a caller in the area of Colorado and Madison reported a suspicious subject looking into vehicles. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Vandalism
September 24 at 12:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a disturbing subject. The suspect, who had fled prior to officers’ arrival, had slashed the tires of an employee's vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 12:26 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the 400 W. Huntington. The driver displayed objective signs and symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Urinate in Public – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 8:20 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Evergreen saw a urinating in public. The officer made contact with the subject. The subject arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Medical Assist
September 24 at 10:24 a.m., multiple callers in the area of Myrtle and Huntington requested medical assistance for a female subject who fell from her wheelchair. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject suffering injuries from the fall. MFD responded and provided medical care. She was transported to a hospital for further treatment.
Prowling
September 24 at 10:24 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report a prowler had been on his property the night before. Officers arrived and located the subject who was identified and released at the scene. The victim walked into the MPD lobby to file a report.
Residential Burglary
September 24 at 7:35 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Violet reported her residence was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 24 at 8:19 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a disturbing subject. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited and released in the field.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 25 at 8:05 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of E. Lemon reported a traffic collision between a vehicle and an EV bike. The subject on the bike complained of pain and received treatment.
Package Theft
214 E. Evergreen 1349 hours 24-017532 Officer Rivera September 25 at 1:49 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Evergreen called to say a package was taken from the front porch. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
September 25 at 4:33 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Evergreen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism / Battery
845 E. Lemon 1658 hours, September 25 at 4:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Lemon regarding a neighbor dispute. Both subjects were accused of vandalism and battery. Both were arrested and taken into custody.
Conspiracy
September 25 at 5:39 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report three female subjects were concealing items. One of the subjects would point to items while the two other concealed the items. Officers arrived and located the subject who was pointing at the merchandise. The other two subjects fled the scene. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Medical Assist
September 25 at 8:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of W. Palm regarding a male subject who was losing consciousness from a bleeding wound. An officer arrived and made contact with the subject. The officer applied several tourniquets to attempt to stop the blood loss. MFD arrived and transported to subject to a hospital for treatment.
