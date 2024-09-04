News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X/Twitter
/
RSS
House Crushed by Tree For Sale for Half a Million Dollars
Before tree fell (Google Image)
When tree fell.
Now, half-house for sale.
The house on Mountain Avenue that was half crushed by a falling tree is now on the market for half a million dollars.
Details
.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
9/04/2024
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment