House Crushed by Tree For Sale for Half a Million Dollars

Before tree fell (Google Image)
When tree fell.
Now, half-house for sale.

The house on Mountain Avenue that was half crushed by a falling tree is now on the market for half a million dollars. Details

- Brad Haugaard

