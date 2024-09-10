A Moment in Monrovia History: The Monrovia Steam Laundry in 1905

The Monrovia Steam Laundry around 1905. It was located at 316 S. Myrtle Ave., then moved in 1907 to 727-729 S Myrtle. The officers and directors of the Monrovia Steam Laundry company were all prominent citizens and businessmen of Monrovia, including the following officers: President, C.E. Slosson; vice president, F.N. Hawes; secretary, C.H. Anson. Directors, C.E. Slosson, F.N. Hawes, C.H. Anson, B.R. Davisson and H.J. Thomas. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
