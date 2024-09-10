News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

A Moment in Monrovia History: The Monrovia Steam Laundry in 1905

The Monrovia Steam Laundry around 1905. It was located at 316 S. Myrtle Ave., then moved in 1907 to 727-729 S Myrtle. The officers and directors of the Monrovia Steam Laundry company were all prominent citizens and businessmen of Monrovia, including the following officers: President, C.E. Slosson; vice president, F.N. Hawes; secretary, C.H. Anson. Directors, C.E. Slosson, F.N. Hawes, C.H. Anson, B.R. Davisson and H.J. Thomas. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

