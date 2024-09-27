News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Old Town Monrovia Fall Festival on Oct. 12
Monrovia's Old Town Fall Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include hay wagon rides and trackless train rides ($5 each), a pet costume contest at 12:30 p.m., and live music.
