Old Town Monrovia Fall Festival on Oct. 12


Monrovia's Old Town Fall Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include hay wagon rides and trackless train rides ($5 each), a pet costume contest at 12:30 p.m., and live music.

- Brad Haugaard

