Former City Councilwoman Gloria Crudgington Dies

Former City Councilwoman Gloria Lynn Crudgington, has died at age 75.
Here is the announcement of her death:
September 25, 1949 – September 25, 2024
It is with great sorrow that I announce to you that Gloria Crudgington has passed away at the age of 75. Most of you will remember Gloria as an exceptional member of our City Council up until April 2024, when she decided to step down. But her history of community involvement began long before her election. I could fill page after page with words that tell you about her many accomplishments and achievements. With what a strong and wonderful woman she was. How she was so incredibly funny. I could tell you that she was absolutely adored by her husband Cleve. That her friends and colleagues love her immensely. Gloria would be the first to tell you that as a marriage and family therapist, she was great at conflict resolution. But she was also a fighter. She fought for all of us, and for Monrovia, in so many ways. And she was successful… In ways too many to list here. She then fought Cancer, and she beat that too! Even as her health began to deteriorate due to an extremely rare condition, Gloria remained as vibrant, beautiful and funny as ever. Gloria is survived by her husband, Cleve, who has loved her for more than 46 years. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, yet she leaves behind many who love her. Gloria will be greatly missed by so many and forgotten by few. She has left us all with a beautiful and better Monrovia.
Her celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 10th at Live Oak Memorial, with services beginning at the onsite chapel at 10:00 am, followed by a celebratory luncheon reception at the Monrovia Community Center in the Kay Dalton Room. It is Gloria’s wish for services to be open to all Monrovians wanting to honor and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either of the following entities that are so near and dear to Gloria. Donations can be made by a check gifted at the service or a contribution made online.
Monrovia Parks, Wilderness, and Recreation Foundation Monrovia Historic Preservation Group
