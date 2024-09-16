Kiwanis Club Cancels Taste of Old Town

The Kiwanis Club of Monrovia issued the following statement:
“The Kiwanis Club of Monrovia regrets to inform you that A Taste of Old Town Monrovia 2024 has been cancelled. Economic conditions have made it difficult to have a successful event as we have done in the past, and more importantly, one that our community has come to enjoy and expect. After meeting with many food and beverage vendors, we understand now how much 2024 has been a struggle for them. Between inflated costs with both food and beverage, in addition to staffing issues and wages, many of the vendors we wanted to have participate in the event were unable to do so this year.”
- Brad Haugaard
