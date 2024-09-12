News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Drugs and Lots of Bad Behavior; Knocking on a Window ... a Roof Window; Pack of Credit and Debit Cards Found; Drunk Flips Car; Etc.
Disturbing Subject – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Monterey regarding a female subject walking into yards and looking in windows. Officers arrived and located the female subject. The female showed signs of being under the influence. An investigation revealed she was under the influence. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 7:43 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Maple and Magnolia saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver was wanted by MPD. A further investigation discovered he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 6 at 1:29 a.m., while patrolling the area of Primrose and Walnut an officer saw a bicyclist commit a violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the bicyclist. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
September 6 at 11:31 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte called to report that her daughter was at her home in violation of a restraining order. Officers arrived and located the daughter. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
September 6 at 6:13 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Cherry reported that his ex-girlfriend was outside his residence and she refused to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 6 at 7:31 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Kruse when he saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of brass knuckles. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 7 at 2:20 a.m., a vehicle traveling in the 1500 block of S. Mayflower at a high rate of speed lost control of the vehicle and collided with two parked cars. The driver was injured during the collision.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 7 at 10:04 a.m., a resident in the area of Myrtle and Novice flagged down an officer regarding a subject who was slumped over in an alley. Officers located the subject and checked on his well-being. A computer search revealed he had a no-bail warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 7 at 7:35 p.m., a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported an intoxicated subject outside bothering customers. Officers arrived and contacted a man who was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 7 at 10:27 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Cypress and Ivy saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 12:28 a.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Pomona officers saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer pulled the vehicle over and discovered the driver was in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
September 8 at 10:53 a.m., a battery was reported in 700 block of Monterey. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 11:36 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Colorado reported his partner him to the ground and hit him several times. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 4:24 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject walked in and got into an argument with them, took property and left. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 10:50 p.m., offices were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Duarte and Fifth. Officers arrived to the area, located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
September 9 at 2:56 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of E. Cherry regarding a suspicious person on the property. The suspect was seen on a roof, knocking on the victim's window. The suspect then jumped down onto the victim's vehicle, causing damage. The victim confronted the suspect and a physical altercation ensued. The suspect fled the area prior to officers’ arriving. Shortly after, the suspect was located after nearby residents reported the subject was breaking vehicle windows. Officers arrived and located the subject who was arrested.
Theft
September 9 at 10:14 a.m., a victim in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia called to report that a suspect entered her backyard and stole her bicycle. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
September 9 at 2:42 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victim reported that her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
September 9 at 9:40 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Linwood called to report that she was in a verbal altercation with a subject and later noticed one of her tires was slashed. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 9:10 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject yelling in front of the business and was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and spoke to the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Vandalism
September 10 at 11:11 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend vandalized his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Found Property
September 10 at 12:15 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported finding a pack filled with numerous credit and debit cards with different names. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
September 10 at 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject exposing himself. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. Officers determined that he was unable to care for himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
September 11 at 12:08 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 200 block of W. Colorado. Officers arrived and located a vehicle turned over. An investigation revealed the driver collided with two vehicle prior to turning over. The driver of the vehicle was at the scene and displayed objective signs and symptoms of being intoxicated. He sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Posted by Brad at 9/12/2024
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment