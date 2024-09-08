News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS
Hearing Set for Suspect in Killing of Monrovia Father Who Tried to Calm Argument
A court appearance on Monday, September 9, will determine when Christopher Wiggan, accused of killing a Monrovia father of six, will face a preliminary hearing on murder charges.
Wiggan, 42, is scheduled to appear in Department H of the Pasadena Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. set a date for his preliminary hearing. He is charged with one count of murder in case 24PDCF00313 for the June 2 shooting death of Nicolas Gandara outside the victim's Monrovia home.
Prosecutors allege Wiggan shot Gandara, 38, in the neck after the victim attempted to calm an argument between Wiggan and a neighbor. The incident occurred around 9:22 p.m. on the 700 block of West Duarte Road.
Wiggan, described by investigators as a local transient, fled the scene but was located and arrested the following afternoon (June 3, 2024) when he returned to the area. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, which includes a special allegation of using a firearm. Wiggan is currently being held without bail.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the case. If convicted, Wiggan faces a possible life sentence without parole.
Gandara, who worked two jobs as a social media manager and truck driver to support his family, leaves behind a wife of 14 years and six children, including a two-month-old daughter. He was the sole provider for his family.
The case has raised community concerns about safety and homelessness in the area. Gandara's wife expressed her desire for the "homeless problem" to be addressed, stating that "People should be able to feel safe." Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Department.
