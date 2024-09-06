School Board To Consider Update to 'Last Hired, First Layed Off' Policy; Naming September as Attendance, Suicide Prevention, and Hispanic Heritage Month;

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Adopting a board policy recommended by the California School Boards Association, basically saying that if staff reductions are necessary, they'll let go the more recently employed people first. It was already kinda that way, this just makes adjustments to the policy. Details.
~ Naming September as Attendance Awareness Month, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Hispanic Heritage Month.
