9/11 Memorial; No Current Wildfire Threat
City Manager Dylan Feik reports that the city had a simple memorial ceremony today in remembrance of the 9/11 attack. He added that there is currently no threat to Monrovia from the Bridge Fire.
- Brad Haugaard
9/11/2024
