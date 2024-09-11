News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

9/11 Memorial; No Current Wildfire Threat


City Manager Dylan Feik reports that the city had a simple memorial ceremony today in remembrance of the 9/11 attack. He added that there is currently no threat to Monrovia from the Bridge Fire.

- Brad Haugaard 

