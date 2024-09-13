City Budget for 2024-25 - $153 Million

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Receive a budget update for fiscal year 2024-25, which projects total revenues of $152.88 million against appropriations of $148.18 million. Details. (In an earlier posted version of this story I stupidly got the income and expenditure numbers mentally reversed, saying the city was in a deficit position.)~ Consider proclaiming September 15 - October 15, as Hispanic Heritage Month and September as National Preparedness Month.
- Brad Haugaard
