City Budget for 2024-25 - $153 Million


At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~ Receive a budget update for fiscal year 2024-25, which projects total revenues of $152.88 million against appropriations of $148.18 million. Details. (In an earlier posted version of this story I stupidly got the income and expenditure numbers mentally reversed, saying the city was in a deficit position.)

~ Consider proclaiming September 15 - October 15, as Hispanic Heritage Month and September as National Preparedness Month.

- Brad Haugaard
