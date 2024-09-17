A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia Street Railway on Lemon

Monrovia Street Railway on East Lemon Avenue about 1887. Monrovia Street Railway Company horse car that went between the Santa Fe Depot and the La Vista Grande Hotel and points east. "Direct to LaVista Grand Hotel, Open Year Round, Monrovia. Baggage & Express Delivered." The driver may be Leonidas Barnes (listed in the 1908 City telephone directory as such.) In the background is the former Clubhouse of the Grand View Hotel, converted to a residence for Eliza J Keefer. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
- Brad Haugaard
