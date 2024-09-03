Jimothy Will Keep You Safe from Squirrels

Jimothy is a lively and playful 3-year-old male Husky mix with a zest for adventure and a love of the outdoors.
Jim is a handsome guy, and he knows it! He seems to enjoy having his luxurious coat brushed, and when he’s out on a walk, he prances with pride.
His friendly and curious nature makes him a favorite among the volunteers at Pasadena Humane. They love taking him out for walks and hikes, and he takes great pride in defending them from the squirrels by chasing them up the trees. Whether he's exploring the outdoors or curling up for a nap, Jimothy brings joy wherever he goes.
He is also very clever and loves showing off his skills for a treat or two. Jimothy is ready for his next adventure with you!
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
