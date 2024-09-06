SoCalGas Will be Checking for Gas Problems Throughout Monrovia Sewers

SoCalGas will soon begin an 18-24 month program of sewer inspections. The company will inspect gas lines between mains and meters at nearly 4,000 properties in Monrovia using cameras to inspect sewer lines and detect gas line problems. No cost to customers.
- Brad Haugaard
There is no such thing as a free lunch. Just to be picky, rate payers are paying for these inspections because the PUC in Sacto approved the cost to be included in the rate base.ReplyDelete
I recommend the last sentence be amended to read: "There will be no direct charge to customers as the cost of inspections are included in the rate base."