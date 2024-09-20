School District: Report Indicates Insufficient Money Spent in Classroom, Spending More Than Bringing In; Changes to Staff Dress Code

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Receive a report indicating that for 2023-24 the district spent a bit more than it brought in, and estimates that it will spend a lot more next fiscal year.
In 2024-25 the district brought in $88.75 million but spent a bit more - $88.87 million. For 2024-25 revenue is expected to be down to $88.53 million but expenditures are estimated to be up to $92.67 million.
In addition, during this fiscal year the district's reserves dipped modestly, down about $146 thousand during, but next year are expected to drop $8.21 million, from $32.10 million this fiscal year to $23.89 at the end of 2024-25.
Also, the report noted that the district only spent 50.82% of its money on classroom compensation (salaries and benefits for teachers and instructional staff), below the 55% minimum required by the state for unified school districts.
Details. Note: I used AI to analyse this monster.
~ Adopting a revised dress code policy recommended by the California School Boards Association that calls for "appropriate dress and grooming," and "professional standards," but deletes the district's former examples of non-professional clothing: "short shorts, thong sandals (flip-flops), revealing, tight-fitting or provocative clothing, leggings, cut-offs, or underclothes as outerwear." The revised policy also allows staff "to appear and dress in a manner consistent with their gender identity or gender expression," forbids discrimination "based on hair texture and protective hairstyles, including, but not limited to, braids, locks, and twists," and forbids discrimination based on "religious dress or grooming practices". Details.
