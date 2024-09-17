News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Arborist to Speak at Foothill Tree Committee Meeting Sept. 19


The Foothill Tree Committee will host its monthly meeting on Thursday, September 19 at 777 E. Greystone Ave. The public is welcome. The meeting will feature a presentation by arborist Gulliver Erickson on shade trees, including tips on planting, placement, and maintenance. Attendees will receive a free oak sapling. The committee focuses on preserving and expanding the local urban forest. An organizers meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for those interested in a more active role. For more information contact Jennifer MacDonald at foothilltreecommittee@gmail.com

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)