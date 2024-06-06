The Crimson, New Entertainment Restaurant, Planned for Myrtle

The owner of the Copper Still Grill plans to open a combination entertainment venue/restaurant, called The Crimson, on the west side of Myrtle just north of JB Burgers. Owner Steve Kwan plans that, "The Crimson will feature two shows a night, showcasing a specific music genre including but not limited to jazz, blues, and country music," and "The proposed American menu includes burgers, sandwiches, pasta, and pizza, as well as a variety of beverages, including the incidental service and sale of beer, wine, and distilled spirits." The Planning Commission staff report says, "The Crimson’s business model envisions a sophisticated atmosphere and entertainment venue that offers live music performances and a complete dining experience," and recommends the plan be approved with conditions. Details
Brad Haugaard
