Sandy Will Turn Her Purr Motor On For You; No Charge Adoption

Sandy is such a sweetheart! This three-year-old brown tabby is so happy to see you, she turns into a purr machine the moment you walk into the room with her.
She has won over a lot of volunteers at Pasadena Humane. They adore her cute meows and willingness to receive all the attention they pour onto her. She loves pets and cuddles and if you bring her a treat, you might just be her favorite person ever!
Sandy has an old leg injury that affects her mobility. It does not seem to bother her, but her dreams of competing in the Olympics may never be a reality.
Sandy and all other cats over 6 months old can be adopted at no charge throughout June (Adopt-A-Cat Month)!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
‘No charge’ for the animal itself; but $100 ‘adoption fee’ remains in effect - yes? If so, it doesn’t seem like a true ‘No Charge Adoption’, eh?ReplyDelete
