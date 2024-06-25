Monrovia Schools Summer Meals Schedule for Youth

Monrovia School District summer meals schedule for students and community members ages 1-18.
All sites:
- Child must be present
- Meal consumed on-site
- No meals 6/19, 6/28, 7/4, 7/5
High School: 6/11 - 7/18 (Mon-Fri)
- Student Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m. / Community: 8:30-9 a.m.
- Student Lunch: 10:45-11:15 a.m. / Community: 11:15-11:45 a.m.
Clifton Middle: 6/11 - 7/12 (Mon-Fri)
- Student Breakfast: 7:45-8 a.m. / Community: 8-8:30 a.m.
- Student Lunch: 10-10:30 a.m. / Community: 10:30-11 a.m.
Plymouth and Wild Rose: 6/11 - 7/12 (Mon-Fri)
- Student Breakfast: 7:40-7:58 a.m. / Community: 8-8:30 a.m.
- Student Lunch: 10:30-11:30 a.m. / Community: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Monroe Elementary & Village Program: 7/1 - 7/26 (Mon-Fri)
- Student Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m. / Community: 8:30-9 a.m.
- Student Lunch: 11:15-11:45 a.m. / Community: 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Recreation Park: 6/10 - 8/9 (Mon-Fri)
- Lunch: 12-1 p.m.
- Snack (Boys & Girls Club, YMCA): 2-2:30 p.m.
Canyon Early Learning Center: 6/11 - 7/12 (Mon-Fri)
- Student Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m. / Community: 9-9:30 a.m.
- Student Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. / Community: 12-12:30 p.m.
Questions: apelayo@monroviaschools.net or 471-2054.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment