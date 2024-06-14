Financial Literacy Workshop for Students June 19

Foothill Credit Union will host a Financial Literacy Workshop for students ages 13-21. Presentation includes a hands-on money management simulation that gives students a taste of real-world financial challenges, with each student managing a family with a monthly salary, bills, loan debt, and more. Saturday, June 22, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Community Center Kay Dalton Room, 119 W. Palm Ave. Light breakfast, raffles, money machine. RSVP required by June 19 to malcantar@foothillcu.org; space limited.
- Brad Haugaard
