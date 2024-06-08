News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Monrovia School Board Will Consider Two Administrative Job Descriptions; Budget; Local Control Funding; Etc.


At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Consider approving a job description for Executive Director of Educational Services (details)  and Executive Director of Adult Education (details

~ Hold a public hearing on the 2024-25 proposed budget. See budget here.

~ Hold a public hearing on the district's Local Control Funding Formula, which shows school funding sources and "gives school districts more flexibility in deciding how to use state funds." Formula here

~ Consider approving a tentative agreement with the Monrovia Teachers Association (details) and the California School Employees Association (details).

 ~ Consider offering a course in Mandarin 3 Chinese. Details

- Brad Haugaard

3 comments:

  1. AnonymousJune 8, 2024 at 1:48 PM

    Of course Brad missed that the board buried under “Professional Service Agreements” that the district is bringing in 3 high priced consultants at $200 and hour and MORE to run HR and business since everyone in those departments has been run out by the board. What a waste of money! That’s more than they pay their new superintendent. More than POTUS for that matter. Zero accountability for wasting our money. They aren’t even giving the teachers a real raise - just a one time bonus. SHAME ON THEM.

    1. BradJune 8, 2024 at 1:54 PM

      I assume you are talking about these three items: HR Executive Consulting
      Dr. Michael Lin
      $195.00/hour

      Interim-CBO/Business
      Department Consultant
      Services
      $175.00/hour

      Business/Fiscal Consultant
      Greg Magnuson
      $265/hour

      Rather obscure: https://legistarweb-production.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/attachment/pdf/2671363/PSA_Report_No._16_-_June_12__2024.pdf

  2. AnonymousJune 8, 2024 at 2:08 PM

    So corrupt. That’s Pawn Shop Rob and Maritza Biden for you though.

