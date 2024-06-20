Monrovia Police: Car Overturned in Accident; Slapped on Bus; Robbery on Duarte Road; Threat to Kill; Girlfriend Hits Boyfriend, Gets Arrested; Etc.

Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 11:25 a.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of W. Foothill saw a female he recognized from prior contacts and made contact with her. A computer check revealed she had a no bail warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 1:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Terrado regarding a disturbing subject screaming and pounding on the door of a residence. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. An investigation revealed he was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
June 13 at 1:57 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Valle Vista called to report his catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
June 13 at 2:29 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mayflower and Foothill. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. No injuries were reported.
Grand Theft Auto
June 14 at 7:11 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Walnut called to report that his work truck was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 14 at 6:25 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of California reported his catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 14 at 8:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Duarte and Myrtle regarding a solo injury traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver and the passenger. They complained of pain, but refused medical treatment.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 8:33 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of S. Myrtle reported that an unknown male subject was sleeping on private property and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had multiple warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 5:32 p.m., while patrolling the area of Evergreen and Myrtle officers saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code and conducted a traffic stop. They contacted the occupants and a computer check revealed that two subjects had outstanding warrants. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 14 at 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of California and Huntington regarding a three vehicle traffic collision. An investigation revealed one vehicle was overturned and a traffic signal was knocked down. Parties involved complained of pain. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 12:17 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 2:37 a.m., while patrolling the 400 block of S. Myrtle an officer contacted a person in front of a closed business. The subject displayed symptoms of intoxication. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
June 15 at 12:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Huntington and Shamrock regarding a subject that struck a passenger while in a bus. The victim stated the suspect slapped her but she did not desire prosecution. A refusal to prosecute form was completed.
Shoplifting
June 15 at 5:40 p.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a shoplifting incident. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 6:50 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Lime reported officers were dispatched to an argument among family members. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. A computer search revealed one of the parties involved had a bench warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 4:05 p.m., a victim in the area of Myrtle and Evergreen reported a vehicle collided into his car and fled. The suspect was located shortly after. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 16 at 9:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 200 block of W. Huntington regarding a hit and run traffic collision. Officers arrived and determined that a vehicle ran a red light, drove onto a restaurant drive-through and caused property damage. The driver had fled on foot prior to officers arriving. Officers were unable to locate the driver. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 9:39 p.m., while assisting on a hit and run traffic collision investigation, an officer contacted a subject in the 700 block of W. Chestnut who matched the description of the driver. It was determined that the subject was not the driver, but a computer search revealed he was on probation. A search revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
June 16 at 9:42 p.m., an employee from a store in the 900 block of W. Duarte called to report that he was robbed at gunpoint. An investigation revealed three unknown male subjects wearing masks entered the store, produced a weapon, pointed it at the employee, and demanded cash from the register. The three subjects fled from the store. This investigation is continuing.
Fire Assist
June 17 at 4:51 a.m., a security guard in a complex in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia called to report that he heard an explosion and could see smoke. Officers responded and found smoke in a small wash that runs through the city. Officers evacuated nearby residences as a precaution. MFD responded and extinguished the fire.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 17 at 9:19 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a suspicious subject. The officer made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Criminal Threat / Brandishing a Weapon – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 5:02 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Olive reported her boyfriend threatened to kill her and brandished a knife at her mom. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 12:21 p.m., while patrolling the 200 block of W. Pomona an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a parking code with the driver inside. The officer made contact with the driver. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded handgun and fraudulent checks. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 1:27 p.m., a passerby in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject walking on the street who appeared to be intoxicated. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
June 18 at 3:00 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a passing vehicle threw something at the glass windows and shattered them. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Burglary
June 18 at 4:26 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Terrado reported an attempted burglary. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed there were marks on the exterior doors where someone tried to pry them open. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 8:38 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a male adult subject was making offensive comments at people passing by. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was found to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 19 at 9:50 a.m., while patrolling the area of Pomona and Myrtle an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation and a traffic stop was conducted. The officer made contact with the driver and a computer check of the driver revealed he had two warrants for his arrest. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 19 at 1:12 p.m., a victim in the area of Huntington and Mayflower reported a hit and run traffic collision. An investigation revealed two vehicles chasing each other drove by the victim at a high rate of speed and one of the vehicles hit her side view mirror. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 19 at 3:13 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Live Oak and Peck conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 19 at 3:14 pm, a victim walked into the MPD lobby and reported that a large amount of money was embezzled from her company. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 19 at 10:40 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Olive reported his girlfriend hit him and caused injuries. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. MFD responded and provided medical treatment to the victim. The girlfriend was arrested and taken into custody.
