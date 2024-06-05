News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

June 4 City Council Meeting Summary: Bullying and Budget

Here are highlights from last night's city council meeting generated by AI. AI is still glitchy, which means it could give some BAD INFORMATION! Please read it with that in mind, and let me know what you think. If it is too awful I probably won't do it again. - Brad Haugaard

Video of Council Meeting here.

Summary of Monrovia City Council Meeting - June 4th, 2024

  1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance:

    • Invocation by Jason M., Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valley.
    • Pledge of Allegiance led by Council Member Larry Spicer.

  2. Presentations and Proclamations:

    • Proclaimed June 8, 2024, as Race Unity Day, recognizing the city's diverse fabric and commitment to social justice and equality.
    • Proclaimed June 2024 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community's contributions and the importance of equality and freedom.

  3. Public Comments:

    • Concerns about bullying at Wildrose Elementary School were raised by students and parents.
    • Issues regarding harassment and false accusations at Mayflower Elementary School were brought up by a parent.
    • Council members and the community showed support and directed the concerned individuals to speak with law enforcement present at the meeting.

  4. City Manager’s Report:

    • Update on incidents at Library Park, including vandalism of US flags and a shooting incident on Duarte Road.
    • Assurance of ongoing investigations and cooperation with law enforcement.

  5. Summer Teen Programming Overview:

    • Presentation on the “Monrovia Spot” summer program for teens, including weekly themed events, competitions, and partnerships with local businesses.

  6. Council Member Reports:

    • Attendance and participation in various community events such as the California Joint Powers Insurance Agency summit, neighborhood conferences, and local farmers' markets.
    • Encouragement of community participation in upcoming events and celebrations like Juneteenth and the summer reading kickoff at the library.

  7. Administrative Report - Budget Update:

    • Presented by Buffy Bullis, the fiscal year 2023-24 budget update highlighted a conservative financial approach with adjustments in revenues and expenditures.
    • Discussion on the city’s financial philosophy, emphasizing conservative yet proactive financial management.
    • Approval of budget adjustments and the fee schedule update.

  8. Meeting Adjournment:

    • The meeting adjourned in memory of Bob Dolan, a longtime resident, Canyon Park volunteer, and Navy veteran, expressing condolences to his family.

The next scheduled City Council meeting is on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 7:30 PM.

