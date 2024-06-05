June 4 City Council Meeting Summary: Bullying and Budget

Video of Council Meeting here.
Summary of Monrovia City Council Meeting - June 4th, 2024
Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance:
- Invocation by Jason M., Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valley.
- Pledge of Allegiance led by Council Member Larry Spicer.
Presentations and Proclamations:
- Proclaimed June 8, 2024, as Race Unity Day, recognizing the city's diverse fabric and commitment to social justice and equality.
- Proclaimed June 2024 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community's contributions and the importance of equality and freedom.
Public Comments:
- Concerns about bullying at Wildrose Elementary School were raised by students and parents.
- Issues regarding harassment and false accusations at Mayflower Elementary School were brought up by a parent.
- Council members and the community showed support and directed the concerned individuals to speak with law enforcement present at the meeting.
City Manager’s Report:
- Update on incidents at Library Park, including vandalism of US flags and a shooting incident on Duarte Road.
- Assurance of ongoing investigations and cooperation with law enforcement.
Summer Teen Programming Overview:
- Presentation on the “Monrovia Spot” summer program for teens, including weekly themed events, competitions, and partnerships with local businesses.
Council Member Reports:
- Attendance and participation in various community events such as the California Joint Powers Insurance Agency summit, neighborhood conferences, and local farmers' markets.
- Encouragement of community participation in upcoming events and celebrations like Juneteenth and the summer reading kickoff at the library.
Administrative Report - Budget Update:
- Presented by Buffy Bullis, the fiscal year 2023-24 budget update highlighted a conservative financial approach with adjustments in revenues and expenditures.
- Discussion on the city’s financial philosophy, emphasizing conservative yet proactive financial management.
- Approval of budget adjustments and the fee schedule update.
Meeting Adjournment:
- The meeting adjourned in memory of Bob Dolan, a longtime resident, Canyon Park volunteer, and Navy veteran, expressing condolences to his family.
The next scheduled City Council meeting is on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 7:30 PM.
