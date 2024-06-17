Sign to be Installed at Crudgington Station

The city is planning an 8-foot cedar sign for the building just inside the Wilderness Preserve near the Cloverleaf entry point. The building was called a "fire station," but is being renamed to "Crudgington Station" in honor of former City Council Member Gloria Crudgington. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
She was terrible. She selfishly stayed on cc in poor health. I'm glad they put this recognition in a place where few will see itReplyDelete
Wow! She was a selfless civil servant until her last day in office! She did a lot of good over many years for Monrovia! Yes, her physical health declined but her mind was/is always on point. She saved Monrovia millions of dollars due to water conservation advocacy and knowledge. Good on the city for honoring Gloria!Delete