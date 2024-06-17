News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Sign to be Installed at Crudgington Station


The city is planning an 8-foot cedar sign for the building just inside the Wilderness Preserve near the Cloverleaf entry point. The building was called a "fire station," but is being renamed to "Crudgington Station" in honor of former City Council Member Gloria Crudgington. Details

- Brad Haugaard

  1. Gayle MontgomeryJune 17, 2024 at 10:35 AM

    She was terrible. She selfishly stayed on cc in poor health. I'm glad they put this recognition in a place where few will see it

    1. AnonymousJune 17, 2024 at 10:41 AM

      Wow! She was a selfless civil servant until her last day in office! She did a lot of good over many years for Monrovia! Yes, her physical health declined but her mind was/is always on point. She saved Monrovia millions of dollars due to water conservation advocacy and knowledge. Good on the city for honoring Gloria!

