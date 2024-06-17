News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Crafts for Children at Library Thursday
Craft-tastic: Weekly craft sessions for families at Library Youth Services Area during June and July. Thursday, June 20, 12 to 2 p.m. Children will create paper plate suns or yarn-woven flowers.
- Brad Haugaard
