Monrovia High in Top 20% of High Schools in California and the Nation

Monrovia High School has been listed in U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best High Schools list for the second year in a row, putting MHS in the top 20 percent of high schools in the US and in California. It ranks at number 2,987 nationally and at number 415 in California.
The ranking reflects the combined performance across these six indicators:
- College Readiness
- College Curriculum Breadth
- State Assessment Proficiency
- State Assessment Performance
- Underserved Student Performance
- Graduation Rate
