Monrovia Police: Running In Traffic; Drunk on Sidewalk; Shoplifting; Girlfriend Bites Boyfriend; Woman Reports Bomb, Gets Mental Evaluation; Lots of Drugs and Alcohol; Etc.

Non-Injury Traffic Collision
June 20 at 12:44 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of W. Foothill regarding a traffic collision. Upon arrival officers made contact with the parties involved. The party at fault was cited.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 7:04 p.m. A caller in the 200 block of W. Foothill reported a disturbing subject. Officers arrived and found the subject too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
June 20 at 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject who was running in and out of traffic. Officers arrived and detained the subject. An investigation revealed he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 11:31 p.m. Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 700 block of S. Myrtle regarding a disturbing subject. Officers contacted the subject and found he had a no-bail warrant from an adjacent county. The subject was arrested and transported to the outside county's jail.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 3:07 a.m. An officer on patrol contacted a subject in the 900 block of S. Mountain who was lying on the sidewalk. The subject was too intoxicated to care for himself, so he was arrested and housed for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 8:30 a.m., while patrolling the 600 block of S. Shamrock an officer made contact with a subject who he knew from previous contacts. A computer check revealed he had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of Firearm in Public – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 8:53 a.m. While patrolling the 200 block of W. Pomona, an officer saw a vehicle violating a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was contacted. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded firearm. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 1:23 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding an intoxicated subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject, who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. Officers determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 2:56 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject soliciting. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 5:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Olive regarding a possible domestic violence incident. Officers arrived and contacted both parties involved. An investigation revealed the female subject was heavily intoxicated and hit her boyfriend. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest / Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 5:41 p.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle officers saw two subjects who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The officers made contact with the subjects and a computer search revealed both subjects had warrants for their arrest. One of the subjects was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 7:08 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Cypress made contact with a subject known to be on parole from previous contacts. A search revealed the subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Reckless Driving – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 9:20 p.m. While patrolling the area of Alta Vista and Huntington, officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 22 at 1:12 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 400 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject outside of a closed business. The officer made contact with the subject who displayed symptoms of being heavily intoxicated. It was determined he was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
June 22 at 8:23 a.m., the manager of a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported electrical fuses stolen from the rear of the property. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 22 at 10:33 p.m., an employee from a retail store in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report a subject who was stealing merchandise. Officers arrived as the subject was exiting the store, the subject fled on foot and surrendered a short distance away. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and stolen property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 2:18 a.m. While patrolling the 600 block of E. Foothill, an officer saw a vehicle violating a vehicle code. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail for a sobering period.
Parole Violation – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 2:27 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Shamrock and Royal Oaks contacted a suspicious person. A computer check revealed the subject was on parole and in violation. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 3:55 a.m., several callers in the 500 block of W. Duarte called to report a vehicle collision. Officers arrived and discovered a vehicle had collided with two parked vehicles. The driver showed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 6:50 p.m., a caller in the area of Mayflower and Court reported a male and female subject made a threatening gesture towards the caller. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. A computer search revealed the male subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 8:12 p.m. A business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a person who had previously stolen from the business had returned. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of drugs. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 9:16 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a suspicious female subject. Officers arrived and spoke with the subject. A computer search revealed she had a warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 10:13 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject forced his way into the residence and was hitting her. Officers arrived and made contact with both subjects. An investigation revealed the female subject was the initial aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 11:49 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a female, known for shoplifting was filling a large bag with merchandise. Officers arrived as the female was exiting the business. Officers contacted her and recovered the stolen property. A computer search revealed a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 24 at 12:14 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Maple reported the catalytic to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
June 24 at 1:27 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1100 block of E. Huntington, called to report a company vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Pursuit / Injury Traffic Collision
June 24 at 2:19 p.m., while patrolling the area of California and Myrtle an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle came to a stop after colliding with another occupied vehicle. The victim vehicle occupants complained of pain. The suspect suffered injuries. All of the parties involved were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Structure Fire
June 24 at 2:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Genoa to assist with a structure fire. No injuries were reported.
Shoplifting / Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 6:21 p.m., an employee of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject was removing tags from clothing and concealing them. Officers arrived and located the subject who was also found to be in possession of burglary tools. She was arrested and immediately released with a citation after she admitted to swallowing drug paraphernalia. MFD responded and transported her to a hospital.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 10:30 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of E. Lemon reported his girlfriend had bit him after an argument. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed that the girlfriend was the aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 11:45 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Evergreen reported her son was drinking and yelling at everyone. Officers arrived and made contact with the son. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 25 at 1:50 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Palm when he saw a vehicle blocking an alley. The officer contacted the driver. The driver was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault
June 25 at 9:16 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported her ex-boyfriend picked her up and were involved in an argument inside the car. When she attempted to get out of the car, he pulled her by her hair and punched her. This investigation is continuing.
Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
June 25 at 1:59 p.m., while patrolling the area of Peck and Live Oak an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle attempted to evade the officer, but an assisting officer was able to stop the vehicle from moving further. Officers made contact with the driver. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
June 25 at 2:21 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Olive called to report her son was in her home in violation of a court order. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 25 at 4:51 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report property stolen from her home. This investigation is continuing.
Bomb Threat / Mental Evaluation
June 25 at 7:02 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported seeing someone plant a bomb in front of a hotel. Officers arrived and determined there was no bomb. A computer check revealed previous contacts with the caller. Officers determined she was in need of a mental evaluation. She was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Grand Theft
June 26 at 8:17 a.m., an employee from a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a theft from the night before. An investigation revealed three subjects stole merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity
June 26 at 11:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of E. Lime regarding a report of a subject inside the business yelling at employees and visibly in possession of a knife. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of two knives and a controlled substance. He was legally in possession of the knives. He was arrested and taken into custody for possessing a controlled substance.
Critical Missing
June 26 at 1:09 p.m., a son called to report his mother who suffers from dementia missing, from the 1100 block of E. Huntington Ave. A Silver Alert was obtained from CHP and was located minutes after the alert was broadcast. Officers arrived and made contact with her. She was reunited with her son.
No comments:
Post a Comment