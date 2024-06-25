Boba Fetch - An Energetic, Affectionate, Toy Loving, Good Boy

Boba Fetch is a 4-year-old husky mix who is handsome, friendly, and most importantly such a good boy! He weighs just shy of 60 pounds, and a good portion of that is his gorgeous fluffy coat.
Boba is energetic like most huskies - he enjoys going on walks and runs in the park. He loves playing with toys and bouncing around. He also has a very affectionate side - he loves a good belly rub or a cuddle.
He seems to get along well with other dogs, large and small, and he is also very comfortable with small children. He’s currently in a foster home with a toddler and is very gentle!
Boba is also learning basic commands and appears to be house trained.
This lovable fluffball is ready for his forever family!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
