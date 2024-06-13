City Council: Raise for City Manager; All-Way Stop at Peck and El Norte, Freedom Day and Mosquito Awareness Week

~ Increasing City Manager Dylan Feik's annual salary by 8%, from $238,471 to $257,548, the anniversary of his hire "and the date a 2023 adjustment would have taken place, had the evaluation not been delayed." Details.
~ Installing an all-way stop at the intersection of Peck Road and El Norte Street. Details.
~ Proclaiming June 19, 2024 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day and proclaiming June 20-26, 2024, as National Mosquito Control Awareness Week.
- Brad Haugaard
Crazy how much city managers get paid. Cherry on top is the benefits, retirement, medical etc.ReplyDelete