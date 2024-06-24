News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia Flying Club About to Fly Off to Breakfast in 1940

January 3, 1940, the Monrovia Flying Club going to the NORCON Club for breakfast. 32 people and 12 ships. [Anyone know what the NORCON Club is?] From the Gary Boen collection. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

Brad Haugaard

    Norcon Club might be Lake Norconian Club in Norco, CA, established in 1929. https://www.lakenorconianclub.org/history/
