A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia Flying Club About to Fly Off to Breakfast in 1940

January 3, 1940, the Monrovia Flying Club going to the NORCON Club for breakfast. 32 people and 12 ships. [Anyone know what the NORCON Club is?]
Norcon Club might be Lake Norconian Club in Norco, CA, established in 1929. https://www.lakenorconianclub.org/history/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY6zwkLFdSk&t=33s
