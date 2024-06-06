News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Homicide Near Duarte Road; Woman Throwing Rocks Gets Mental Evaluation; Catalytic Converter Stolen; Etc.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 30 at 9:01 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw possible drug activity. The officer made contact with the subjects. An investigation revealed one of the subjects was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
May 30 at 10:14 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of S. Myrtle reported that his apartment key and some jewelry was missing from his apartment. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
May 30 at 10:29 a.m., a resident in the 20 block of Hidden Valley reported his mailbox was opened and mail stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Located
May 30 at 11:00 a.m., while patrolling the 600 block of W. Huntington an officer made contact with a male subject. A computer check revealed the subject was reported missing out of Los Angeles. He was removed from the missing person's system.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 30 at 12:11 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Peck and Clark saw a vehicle in violation of a traffic code. The officer conducted a traffic stop and saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
May 30 at 12:12 p.m., a caller from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported that they were in possession of fraudulent checks used to pay for services. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 31 at 12:20 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle officers made contact with three subjects in a park after posted hours. It was determined that the subjects were in possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
May 31 at 8:14 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject who stole merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
May 31 at 11:25 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported a theft from his unlocked vehicle. His wallet was stolen and fraudulent activity was reported on his credit cards. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 31 at 1:10 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle reported that a male subject entered the store, stole a watch from a display, and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
May 31 at 3:39 p.m., a caller in the area of Monterey and Huntington stated she was standing on the corner holding up a sign when a subject in a vehicle threw a can at her and it struck leg. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 31 at 8:47 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Mountain and Huntington observed a vehicle commit traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
May 31 at 9:53 p.m., a victim in a retail shopping center in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported her vehicle was stolen from the parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 1 at 1:14 a.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle observed a person in a park after hours. The officer contacted the subject and determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 1 at 2:08 a.m., officers were alerted to a trespasser in the 600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
June 2 at 8:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Lime regarding a female subject threatening people and throwing rocks. Officers arrived and located the female and made contact with her. An investigation determined she was a danger to herself and others. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Homicide
June 2, 2024, at 9:22 p.m., the Monrovia Fire and Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Duarte Road after several callers reported hearing a gunshot. One caller reported a gunshot victim in front of her house and that the suspect fled north along the Santa Anita Wash. Officers arrived and found the adult male victim who had been shot and immediately began life saving measures. Officers located a person of interest running north along the wash. The victim was transported to a hospital for emergency care and was later pronounced deceased. The person of interest was located and detained by the Foothills Special Enforcement Team. This investigation is being handled by the LA County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 11:33 a.m., officers patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle and stopped to make contact with two subjects. The officers noticed drug paraphernalia on the ground next to both subjects. A search of the subjects revealed one of the subjects was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
June 5 at 8:11 a.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Evergreen and Mayflower. A report was taken.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
June 5 at 11:03 a.m., officers responded to the area of Fifth and Olive regarding a traffic collision. A report was taken.
Domestic Battery
June 3 at 7:18 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Olive came walked into the MPD lobby to report that her boyfriend slapped her the previous day. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 11:16 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1800 block of S. Mayflower when he saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. The officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the subject. A search revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Grand Theft
June 4 at 1:47 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Colorado was inside his home when he heard the sound of someone cutting metal outside so he called the police. Officers arrived and discovered a vehicle parked on the street had its catalytic converter stolen and the suspects were gone. The owner of the vehicle was contacted. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
June 4 at 8:19 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Duarte reported his work van had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 5 at 4:37 a.m., Arcadia Police Officers responded to the report of a stolen package from a residence in the 200 block of East Sycamore Avenue in the City of Arcadia. The package was equipped with a global positioning satellite (GPS) device and the officers followed its path into the City of Monrovia. While attempting to locate the tracked package, the Arcadia officers discovered a solo-vehicle traffic collision in the 300 block of West Maple in the City of Monrovia. Monrovia Police Officers responded to the scene and conducted the traffic collision investigation. The two occupants of the vehicle were transported by paramedics to local hospitals for injuries sustained in the collision. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the hospital and the passenger is still being treated for moderate injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 5 at 11:07 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Huntington reported his parked vehicle had collision damage. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public
June 5 at 1:27 p.m., a caller in the area of Encino and Duarte reported a male subject drinking and arguing with the caller. Officers arrived and located the subject who was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
June 5 at 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a female subject asking for help. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject who reported that she had been arguing with her boyfriend and he was breaking things in their home. Officer made contact with the male subject and determined he was a danger to himself and other. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Park Violation – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 12:09 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he located a male subject in a park after hours. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 1:43 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported a male in the street yelling. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
