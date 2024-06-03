A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia Feature Film Company

Newspaper photo of Monrovia Feature Film Co. "View of Motion Picture Plant Proposed by Monrovia Feature Film company, to be built at the head of Myrtle Ave [on Gold Hills], at a cost of approximately $200,000. Around 1916.
Hmmm. That's the recorded information about the photo, but a) it looks like it is more than "proposed," and b) it doesn't look like it's on Gold Hills. Maybe this was the existing studio set and a new set was planned for Gold Hills. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
