Monrovia Police: 12 Catalytic Converters Stolen on One Day; Bear in the House; Sleeping While Driving; Vehicle vs. Bicycle; Blocking Driveway; Etc.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 12:09 a.m., an officer was patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he located a male camping in the park after hours. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 1:43 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported a male in the street yelling. Officers arrived and located the subject. Upon contact officers determined he was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
June 6 at 8:09 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Walnut reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 6 at 9:37 a.m., a caller in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle called to report his vehicle had been burglarized. The rear passenger window was opened and the suspect(s) ransacked the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 6 at 5:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Primrose and Huntington regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist. The bicyclist sustained scrapes and scratches. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. The at fault driver was cited at the scene.
Warrants / Weapon Offense / Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 7:52 p.m., while patrolling the 800 block of Royal Oak an officer saw a suspicious subject and made contact with him. A computer search revealed the subject had warrants for his arrest. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of weapons and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
June 7 at 1:21 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Oakleaf reported her son was fighting people in the house and breaking things. Officers arrived and determined he was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 7 at 4:04 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Melrose reported a hit and run traffic collision. The suspect car collided into her vehicle and fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 5:24 p.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and Duarte called to report a driver asleep behind the wheel while in a traffic lane. Officers arrived and located the driver who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. An investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was transported to a hospital for further investigation.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 10:00 p.m., officers patrolling the 100 block of W. Lime saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code and conducted a traffic stop. An investigation revealed a loaded firearm in the bed of the truck where a passenger was sitting. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 10:08 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Lime requested a welfare check on a person laying on the ground. Officers arrived and located the subject who was determined was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 2:47 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of S. Myrtle for a vehicle code violation. An investigation revealed the driver was impaired and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
June 8 at 6:07 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of E. Duarte called to report a break in. The glass door was shattered and money was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
June 8 at 6:25 p.m., a victim in a retail shopping center in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported his work vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
June 8 at 9:21 p.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject walked into the store, took property and fled without paying. When employees attempted to stop him, he used physical force to flee. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
June 8 at 9:25 p.m., a victim in a car dealership in the 1400 block of S. Mountain called to report his vehicle had been tampered with. He left the vehicle at the dealership for several days and when he returned he discovered the door was unlocked and the ignition had been damaged. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
June 8 at 11:59 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Fig. The vehicle was located and confirmed stolen out of Los Angeles. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
June 10 at 1:04 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report his tools were stolen from his vehicle in the 200 block of Violet. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 10 at 2:19 p.m., while patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer made contact with the driver and occupants. A computer search revealed a passenger had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
June 10 at 3:53 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report a domestic violence incident. This investigation is continuing.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
June 10 at 11:51 p.m., a female suspect wanted for domestic violence walked into the MPD lobby to turn herself in. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
June 11 at 12:18 p.m., the owner of a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill came in to report a subject cashed a fake check at the location. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
June 11 at 1:38 p.m., a victim in the 1400 block of S. Shamrock called to report her identity was stolen and the suspect applied for a loan and made a fake identification with the victim’s information. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 5:08 p.m., a caller in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle reported a subject was standing in the carport of her residence blocking her from entering, refusing to move. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 7:50 p.m., an employee from a pharmacy in the 900 block of E. Huntington reported a male adult subject filled a bag with merchandise and left the store without paying. Officers arrived and located the subject who was holding the stolen merchandise. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Non-Injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 11 at 8:11 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Cherry reported a hit and run traffic collision. Officers arrived and determined a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle and fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
June 12 at 12:04 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Lime reported a suspicious male subject next to a closed business. Officers arrived and located the male subject who was suffering from a mental illness. Officers determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Commercial Burglaries
June 12 at 2:28 a.m., an alarm company reported an alarm activation at a business in the 800 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and determined the front glass of a business had been shattered and money was taken. An investigation revealed a neighboring business had also been burglarized in the same manner. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 12 at 5:40 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Foothill reported his work truck had been broken into and tools stolen overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 12 at 5:51 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of Prospect reported his catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 12 at 6:46 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of E. Lime called to report the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 12 at 7:08 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Foothill reported his catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 12 at 7:29 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Olive reported his catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 12 at 7:39 a.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report his work truck was broken into and tools taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 12 at 9:27 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of Violet called to report someone had broken into his work truck and stole tools. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 12 at 9:44 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Almond reported his catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 12 at 2:58 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Sierra Vista reported his catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense
June 12 at 3:27 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Pomona reported receiving a package that did not belong to him. The package contained drug paraphernalia. This investigation is continuing.
Bear
June 12 at 4:54 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of N. Primrose reported a bear inside her residence. Officers arrived and checked the residence but the bear was gone.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 12 at 5:15 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Monterey. One of the drivers suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 12 at 9:08 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of S. California discovered his vehicle's catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 9:28 p.m., employees of a restaurant in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a male adult asleep on their dining patio refusing to leave. Officers arrived and contacted the subject who was found to be heavily intoxicated. Officers determined he was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fight in Progress – Suspects Arrested
June 12 at 10:15 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Olive reported seeing subjects fighting in the park next to her home. Officers arrived and located the subjects fighting. They were both placed one another under private persons arrest for battery, then were released in the field.
