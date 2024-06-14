News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Art Installation Saturday to Honor Former Mayor Pat Ostrye

As part of the Neighborhood Treasures program, Pat Ostrye will be honored tomorrow (Satuday) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an art installation at the 300 block of North Alta Vista, near her long-time residence. Ostrye was the first woman to serve on City Council, and in 1978 became the first woman to be directly elected as mayor. Her leadership brought several programs, including Monrovia Meals on Wheels, Dial-a-Ride, a home library, and a federally funded senior lunch program. Later, in 1980, she was elected as city clerk, then, in 1992, she ran and won the part-time position of city treasurer, thereby serving in all four of the City’s then-elective office. Details

- Brad Haugaard

