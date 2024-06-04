Mellow Odin Looking to Brighten Someone's Home

Eight-year-old Odin is a mellow dude who is ready to make someone’s home brighter!
Odin is a bit shy - he prefers to meet people at his own pace. The Pasadena Humane volunteers have been working with him to get him more comfortable, and it’s definitely working. He loves treats and that has been the best way to break the ice (and get him “talking”).
Odin has some vision impairment in one eye, but the veterinarians at the shelter have given an otherwise clean bill of health.
A quiet and patient home would be perfect for this sweet boy. He’ll surely shower his home with love and affection!
Odin and all other cats over 6 months old can be adopted at no charge throughout June (Adopt-A-Cat Month)!
The normal adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
