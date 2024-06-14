News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Summer Solstice Potluck Dinner June 20
Grow Monrovia will host a Summer Solstice Potluck Dinner at One Earth Community Garden (777 E. Greystone). June 20, 6 to 9 p.m. Bring homemade dish; kids make dish for youth table. RSVP
here
. Contact:
info@growmonrovia.org
.
