Dinner at Mahan Indian Restaurant
Dinner at Mahan Indian Restaurant, at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Foothill. I got the chicken korma ($16), a 22 oz. beer ($9), and we shared a bowl of rice ($3). (Sorry, forgot to take a picture before digging in.) Yummy!
- Brad Haugaard
