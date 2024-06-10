News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Tabletop Games For Adults at Library Friday
Tabletop Game Night for adults at Monrovia Public Library this Friday, June 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play new and social games, meet new people, and have fun. For information email aloera@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 256-8254.
- Brad Haugaard
6/10/2024
