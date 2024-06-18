Pinky Looking for Quiet Home With Snuggling Included

Six-year-old Pinky is the sweetest girl! This beautiful cat has the cutest cow coloring and signature pink nose. She loves getting head and neck scratches and will even lean into your hand to ask for more petting. Pinky is also a huge fan of crunchy treats – so if you’re looking for the key to her heart, it’s definitely a handful of snacks!
Pinky is looking for a quiet home where she can snuggle on the couch with you, nap in a warm sunbeam, or perch on top of a cat tree and watch birds out the window. She would prefer a home without dogs and with plenty of crunchy treats!
Pinky and all other cats over 6 months old can be adopted at no charge throughout June (Adopt a Cat Month)!
The regular adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
