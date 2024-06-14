News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

City Performing Broadband Internet Survey


Monrovia is conducting a study to understand the internet needs for households and businesses in the area to ensure everyone has adequate internet service. Take the survey here.

- Brad Haugaard

  1. Harry SchellJune 14, 2024 at 6:14 PM

    Why do the city politicians think it is their business to look after every citizen's internet access? Has such access become essential to life? I would love to know the rationale behind that idea.

    Are there more pressing issues the Council of Great People from Monrovia should address?

    I suspect there are, but the Great People are unable/afraid/don't care to try.

    Maybe "Pomp and Circumstance" should be played at the beginning of each Council meeting, to give the Great People their due.

