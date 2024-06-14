City Performing Broadband Internet Survey

- Brad Haugaard
Why do the city politicians think it is their business to look after every citizen's internet access? Has such access become essential to life? I would love to know the rationale behind that idea. Are there more pressing issues the Council of Great People from Monrovia should address?I suspect there are, but the Great People are unable/afraid/don't care to try. Maybe "Pomp and Circumstance" should be played at the beginning of each Council meeting, to give the Great People their due.
Why do the city politicians think it is their business to look after every citizen's internet access? Has such access become essential to life? I would love to know the rationale behind that idea.ReplyDelete
Are there more pressing issues the Council of Great People from Monrovia should address?
I suspect there are, but the Great People are unable/afraid/don't care to try.
Maybe "Pomp and Circumstance" should be played at the beginning of each Council meeting, to give the Great People their due.