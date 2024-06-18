School Board Member Travanti Says Voting Districts Implemented, But She Doesn’t Like Them

In a post on X.com, School Board Member Maritza Travanti wrote that despite a tight schedule the new school voting districts, the "Maroon 2" option shown here, have been implemented, but clearly she's not happy about it. She wrote:
Throughout this process, not one community member has approached me and said, “Yeah, this is a good idea” or “I want this for our town.” In fact, it’s been the opposite. Across all demographics, across all political affiliations, no one thinks it’s a good idea when an attorney who knows nothing about our community can demand that we go from at-large voting to 1 vote per every four years. Board Vice President Hammond said it best, “Your vote is now reverted to 20% instead of having 3 votes one election cycle and 2 votes the next election, thus allowing you to have a say for the entire board.” CVRA legislation allows an attorney to legally extort a school district of $30K and wreck havoc on a community.The Monrovia community has worked hard to break down barriers and boundaries but is now forced to create new boundaries and division. I stand by our diverse representation!
- Brad Haugaard
