News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Make Kites From Paper Bags - Craft at Library


Craft-tastic, Thursday, June 6, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Youth Services Area at the Library. Children 0-11 and their families can make kites and pinatas out of paper bags. Details

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)