News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X/Twitter
/
RSS
Make Kites From Paper Bags - Craft at Library
Craft-tastic, Thursday, June 6, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Youth Services Area at the Library. Children 0-11 and their families can make kites and pinatas out of paper bags.
Details
.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
6/03/2024
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment