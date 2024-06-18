Sierra Subaru Donates to Arcadia Hospital for Young Blood Cancer Patients

Sierra Subaru of Monrovia partnered with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to donate 80 blankets, patient care kits, and handwritten messages of hope to USC Arcadia Hospital as part of the Subaru Loves to Care initiative. Sierra Subaru also contributed $10,000 to LLS's fund supporting young blood cancer patients and their families. This is part of Subaru's nationwide partnership with LLS, where over 600 Subaru retailers have supported nearly 350,000 cancer patients through blanket donations, funding, and messages of hope. Subaru will match donations made to LLS during June 2024 up to $100,000.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment