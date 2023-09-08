Grand Avenue Park to Get New Sign; Veterans Meet-Up; Blood Drive; Tree Ornament Contest

~ Kiwanis Park at Grand Avenue will get a new sign, like the design shown here. It will be installed this coming Monday, Sept. 11.
~ Monrovia Public Library's Veterans Resource Center will hold a Veterans Meetup at the Starbucks at Foothill and Magnolia this coming Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Free coffee and treats and a representative of Veterans Peer Access Network will answer questions and share resources. For more information, contact the library at 256-8274.
~ The Monrovia Police Department is hosting a blood drive next Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Monrovia Community Center (119 W. Palm Ave.), from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code "BOB23" or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
~ Monrovia's Art in Public Places program is accepting designs for the second annual Art in Public Places Tree Ornament Contest. More here.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment