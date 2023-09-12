Adopt Frosty the Rabbit for Free on International Rabbit Day

Frosty is so excited that he just can’t hide it- International Rabbit Day is September 23! In honor of that landmark holiday, Frosty and all other critters at Pasadena Humane can be adopted for FREE during the “Hop Into Fall” adoption event- Saturday, 9/23 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. No adoption appointment is necessary.
Frosty is a sweet eight-month-old bunny who is very outgoing and adventurous. He happily greets people who visit by hopping over to get pets.
Frosty has been in a home and appears to be litter box trained. He’s also a big fan of treats, so he’ll likely bond very quickly with whomever is giving him something yummy.
This adorable little guy is very handsome and soft and will give you lots of love!
The normal adoption fee for rabbits is only $5.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
